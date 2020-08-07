Details Of Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana's Song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.

Highlights The song was filmed in Chandigarh during lockdown

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is very special to us: Asim

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Seires

Actors Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most adored actors. Their fans who eagerly await their next onscreen pairing are in for a treat as the popular jodi will now be seen in the T-Series single Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Fondly referred to as 'Asimanshi' by their fans, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be seen in a love story with a twist in Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. While Asim plays a character unlike the others he's normally portrayed, the climax of the intriguing plot is guaranteed to have fans cheering.

Interestingly, the romantic song was shot in Chandigarh during the lockdown with a limited crew after filming relaxations were permitted. Both Asim and Himashi live in different cities and finally met after a while to shoot Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam that boasts of a gripping story line and highlights the sparking chemistry shared between the two actors. Having ensured all safety and health measures were maintained, the actors were excited to shoot together again after a gap.

Asim Riaz says, "Himanshi and I have always been listening to songs and jamming together. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is very special to us and we hope the audience loves the song and our chemistry. We shot during the lockdown but the crew was helpful and every necessary precaution was taken to ensure safety."

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.

Himanshi Khurana says, "Fans gave us the name 'Asimanshi' and there are lots and lots of 'asimanshi' moments in this song for them. In Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam they will get to see our superb chemistry with an amazing storyline. It was fun to shoot with Asim again."

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Composed by Amaal Mallik, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Arijit Singh, the romantic song featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be out on August 10 on T-Series' YouTube channel.