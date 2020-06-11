Himanshi Khurana's Latest Instagram Post Prompts Wedding Rumour

Himanshi Khurana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamhimanshikhurana )

Highlights "Mam, you got married?" asked one of the users

Another wrote: "Did you and Asim get married?"

Many of the comments read: "Happy married life"

Himanshi Khurana occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday, courtesy her latest Instagram post. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who often features in headlines for her chemistry with model-actor Asim Riaz, shared a picture of herself sporting what appears to be a mangalsutra bracelet and chooda and immediately sent the Internet into a tizzy. Sharing the photo, in which Himanshi can be seen wearing a casual outfit - a shirt and denims, she wrote nothing in the caption. However, her chooda and bracelet were enough to grab the attention of her fans, who then started wondering if she's married Asim Riaz.

"Mam, you got married?" asked one of the users in the comments section while other wrote: "Did you and Asim get married?" Another fan commented: "Are you married to Asim? If yes then we are happy." Many of the comments read: "Happy married life."

Here's the post that prompted Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's wedding rumour:

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz featured together on Bigg Boss 13. They used to occupy spots on the trends' list for their romance inside the house. They even confessed their feelings for each other on the show.

Earlier this week, Himanshi and Asim released their second music video titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The duo, every now and then, share adorable pictures of each other on their social media profiles. We have picked a few for you, take a look:

In March this year, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz trended big time on social media after they announced their first project together - a music video named Kalla Sohna Nai.