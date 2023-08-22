Desi Girl In New York - See Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Pics

Samantha in New York. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who checked into New York for the 41st India Day Parade, has actively been sharing pictures from her time there. On Tuesday morning, the actress shared new pictures and stunning can't even begin to describe them. For Day 2 of the event, Samantha was a true blue desi girl in a black and gold saree from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. She accentuated her look with earrings and a bangle by Bespoke Vintage Jewels. Tinted sunglasses completed Samantha's day 2 look. She simply added the hashtags #independencedayparade and #newyork to her post.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:

Samantha wrote of dreams and New York in another entry. Her caption read, "They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when I shot for my first film here.... A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it... but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later... (Empire State of mind had just released and would play on the radio everyday in 2009)."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was busy with the promotional duties of her upcoming film Kushi last week. She attended the grand Kushi musical concert in Hyderabad last week, where she performed with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Other than that, she starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.