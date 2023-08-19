Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shout Out To Guns & Gulaabs Makers Raj And DK: 'Exceptional Work'

Image instagrammed by Samantha. (Courtesy: Samantha)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has previously worked with Raj and DK in the series The Family Man Season 2, gave a big shout out to the director duo's latest offering Guns & Gulaabs. The series, headlined by Rajkumar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan And Adarsh Gourav, released on Netflix on Friday. Samantha posted a screengrab of the series on her Instagram story and wrote "Does not get better than this Guns & Gulaabs. Consistently delivering the most exceptional work." She tagged the director duo in the comment and dropped a string of emojis.

Samantha has worked with Raj and DK in the Indian version of Citadel as well. Samantha will share screenspace with Varun Dhawan in the series. After wrapping the shoot, Samantha wrote a heartfelt note for the directors. Sharing a picture with them, Samantha wrote, "And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming Raj and DK @mensit... The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu even declared her role in Citadel as a "role of a lifetime". Hold on. There's more to it. Samantha concluded her post with these words, "I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e. until you write me the next" and the actor dropped a couple of emojis at the end of the note.

Earlier this year, Samantha and Varun attended the global premiere of Citadel (Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's version) in London.

Meanwhile, Guns & Gulaabs opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series 4 out of 5 stars and he wrote, "Smartly written, slickly crafted and wonderfully acted, Guns & Gulaabs, created by Raj and DK, is a marvellously wacky crime drama that harks back to the 1990s and sees the darkly piquant side of men (and a couple of women) who derive perverse pleasure from murder, mayhem and meanness."