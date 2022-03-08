'Deeply Indebted For Yet Another Pat On The Back': Nakuul Mehta On Winning ITA Best Actor Award

Nakuul Mehta won ITA Best Actor (Courtesy: nakuulmehta)

The ITA Best Actor Award was won by Nakuul Mehta for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and he celebrated the win with a paneer kathi roll in the wee hours of the morning. Nakuul has narrated the incident and also shared photos with his wife Jankee and the ITA Best Actor trophy. He wrote, "Last night was beautiful.. As tradition, stopped by for a Paneer Kathi roll in the wee hours of the morning to celebrate our ITA Best Actor win for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. A stray dog came by and even peed right next to my backside. Gentle reminder by the universe that the world may still not give a shit about you, stay grounded!"

"However, I have to confess that post pandemic, the meaning of recognition by the industry & your peers has changed so much for me. Deeply indebted for yet another pat on the back! God knows I work so damn hard for this but it would be untruthful to take the spotlight for this. This entirely belongs to all those who give me the wings to pursue my art. To some wonderful women who have laid the bedrock of every opportunity I've gotten in this industry," added Nakuul.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show is a sequel to the 2011 series of the same name. The sequel stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles.

Next, Nakuul Mehta will be seen in the second season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend.