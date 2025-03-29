Pooja Banerjee Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Sandeep Sejwal. See Post

Congratulations, Pooja Banerjee. The television actress has announced her second pregnancy. She has shared a series of pictures from the maternity shoot on Instagram.

In the photos, Pooja Banerjee looks stunning in a metallic gown. We can't take our eyes off her maternity glow.

Sharing the note, she wrote, "Sana S Sejwaal is going to be a big sister soon." Replying to the post, actress Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Congratulations.” Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who welcomed a baby boy last year, added, “Yayy congratulationsss.”

Pooja Banerjee is already a proud mom to daughter Sana, whom she shares with her husband, swimmer Sandeep Sejwal.

Pooja Banerjee, in an interaction with the Times of India, revealed that she always wanted a second child.

The actress shared, “My husband and I always wanted two kids, and when we got the news, we were overjoyed."

Speaking about her first pregnancy, Pooja Banerjee said, "I was relaxed even during my first pregnancy and this time, too, it's the same. I don't stress about things unnecessarily. One thing that is different this time is that Sandeep is able to spend more time with me. He has been a great support.”

The actress added, “I got some offers, but did not take them up once I got to know that I'm expecting again. Now I have no plans to get back to acting for at least a year. I want my kids to grow up a little after which I will return to work.”

She continued, “I want to spend time with my kids and experience this phase with them. Sana is a sweet child, who understands that she will have a sibling and sometimes she even takes care of me by asking if I need water or food. So I am in a great space currently and spending this time meditating, swimming and doing things I like. During my first pregnancy, I was working till I was due, but this time, I decided to take it easy.”

Pooja Banerjee got married to Sandeep Sejwal in 2017. She welcomed Sana in 2022.

Workwise, Pooja Banerjee was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.