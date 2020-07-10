Deepika Padukone's Throwbacks Are Reminder Of 'Everything It Has Taken' To Get Where She's Now

Deepika Padukone in a throwback (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika shared a few old photos of herself

"Every so often remind yourself about where you've come from," she wrote

"And everything it has taken to get to where you are"

This Flashback Friday, we got treated to a few throwback photos from Deepika Padukone's treasury. Deepika, who is one of Bollywood's most sought-after actresses, revealed in the caption that sharing these photos is her way of celebrating her roots. Reflecting on her journey, from a school girl once, badminton player, then a model and now a movie star, the 34-year-old actress captioned her photos: "They say look ahead... But every so often remind yourself about where you've come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey." The photos appear to be from Deepika's school excursion - in one of them, she can be seen chilling with her classmates on a bus while the other one is a photo from a train trip.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's Flashback Friday post here:

Deepika Padukone's Instagram feed is like a throwback logbook, studded with priceless gems. On her dad Prakash Padukone's birthday, she shared this greeting along with a childhood memory.

Here's Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan from two decades ago.

Deepika's "ridiculously meticulous" Mother's Day post for Ujjala Padukone was also gift-wrapped with a throwback from her school days.

Little model Deepika has indeed come a long way. Here's proof of how young she got started with her future plans.

Last seen in Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone will next feature in '83, which stars Ranveer Singh as the protagonist. It was scheduled to release in April but has been postponed because of the lockdown. Deepika had also announced an interesting project - a Hindi remake Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway's The Intern. Deepika was to co-star with Rishi Kapoor in the movie, who died in April.