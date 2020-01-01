Deepika Padukone's New Year's Wish Comes With A Throwback Pic And A Note

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone sure knows how to set the Internet ablaze with her throwback pictures. The actress, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, added a new picture to her Instagram diary and we are totally in love with that. In case you are wondering, she shared a throwback photo of herself, which appears to be from one of her school's fancy dress competitions. In the picture, Deepika can be seen sporting a moustache and a white saree. Sharing the picture, Deepika Padukone captioned it: "May you always have clarity of thought and action... Happy #2020!" Here's the photo we are talking about:

Deepika Padukone's throwback game has always been better than others. Previously, she posted a couple of pictures from her school days, which trended for days on social media. The old photos also featured her friends Divya Narayan and Sneha Ramachander. Take a look:

Do you remember the pictures Deepika shared from the time when she was an infant? If not, check it out:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansaali's 2018 film "Padmaavat." She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will play an acid attack survivor. Recently, talking about her film, Deepika told news agency PTI: "This is a film I'm very proud of, not just from the script point of view but even in terms of the story and its message." Chhapaak marks Deepika's first film as a producer. The film is slated to open in theatres on January 10.