'Ridiculously Meticulous' Deepika Padukone's Mother's Day Greeting Looks Like This

Seems like Deepika Padukone has always been a pro at almost everything - right from acting to sports, even when she was a kid. The actress, on Sunday posted a throwback picture from her childhood days, in which she can be seen posing with a lot certificates and a trophy with an ear-to-ear grin. She revealed that the pictures happen to be from a "championship cup for primary seniors," where she won in a variety of categories such as long jump and relay race. Thanking her mother Ujjala Padukone, in her post, Deepika wrote: "For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous!(as shown in exhibit B).We love you. Happy Mother's Day."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here:

Meanwhile, here's how other Bollywood stars wished their moms on Mother's Day. Alia Bhatt posted a super cute picture with her mom and veteran actress Soni Razdan and wrote: "My safe place.. Love you mama."

Sushmita Sen won our hearts with her Mother's Day special post, featuring her daughters Alisah and Renne and she wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all us nurturers. They say being a mother is a thankless job...and I say, she/ he has life's gratitude!!! To all mothers & nurturers my love, respect and pronams!"

"Even in this day and age, you're the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there's nothing I can't do with your blessings maa. Happy Mother's Day," read Akshay's wish.

Anushka Sharma posted a picture from her wedding festivities and wrote: "Love you mama."

Vicky Kaushal wished his mother in a special way.

New mom Kalki Koechlin posted a picture with daughter Sappho and wrote: "To all the brave mama bears out there #happymothersday #nowiknow."

