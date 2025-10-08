Advertisement

Deepika Padukone Trolled For Wearing 'Hijab' In Abu Dhabi Tourism Ad, Fans Hit Back Saying 'See What She Wears To Temples'

A section of social media users criticised Deepika Padukone for covering her head with a 'hijab' in a commercial for Experience Abu Dhabi

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Deepika Padukone Trolled For Wearing 'Hijab' In Abu Dhabi Tourism Ad, Fans Hit Back Saying 'See What She Wears To Temples'
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have visited scores of temples in the past on several occasions.

Trolls have once again found Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. This time, it's apparently about "her choice". Well, not entirely.

Deepika Padukone, who has been at the centre of many a controversy this year, recently appeared in a commercial for Experience Abu Dhabi, under the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, as she joined her husband and frequent co-star Ranveer Singh as its regional brand ambassador.

In the video clip, the couple -- spotted in casual, western wear -- is seen sharing a laugh over a sculpture in the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, followed by taking in the architecture of the city's iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. During their visit to the mosque, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a red-coloured outfit that covers her entire body, except her face and hands, and Ranveer Singh is sporting a black suit.

In a few hours, Deepika Padukone started trending on social media with several X accounts slamming the actor for wearing the garment wrongly identified as a 'hijab', when in fact, it is an abaya.

Harking back to her 2015 short film for Vogue My Choice, where she endorsed women empowerment whether it was about how they dress, live or socialise, a user said whatever happened to one's choice.

Several accounts posted similar posts.

But then there were some of her fans that rallied behind Deepika Padukone, saying she has always respected cultural norms and she just did that when she appeared in the Abu Dhabi Tourism ad.

Every woman visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque must wear long, loose-fitting, ankle-length clothes and a headscarf.

Many pointed out how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have visited scores of temples in the past on several occasions, be it on the wedding anniversary or ahead of their daughter's arrival Dua last year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala and the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in 2019, honouring their roots.

"As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh," she wrote.

For her visit to the Lord Venkateswara Temple, Deepika Padukone chose a traditional red Kanjeevaram saree with gold zari work and Ranveer Singh was dressed in a golden kurta-churidar paired with an intricately embroidered jacket.

"As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh" she wrote.

When at the Golden Temple, Deepika Padukone wore a maroon salwar-kameez and covered her head with a sheer dupatta. Whereas, Ranveer Singh opted for a floral kurta-pyjama set, also covering his head with a mauve-coloured patka, a Sikh headgear worn in lieu of the full Sikh turban for religious visits and functions.

Days before welcoming their daughter Dua last September, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Not just in real life, but the actor has been bashed for her clothes on screen. Remember the Besharam Rang bikini controversy ahead of the release of Pathaan two years ago?

Deepika Padukone is yet to issue any statement on the recent trolling.  

Also Read | What To See In Abu Dhabi, As Per Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone Trolled, Deepika Padukone Abu Dhabi Tourism
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com