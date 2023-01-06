Deepika Padukone Through The Eyes Of Husband Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's New Year greeting and thank you note for fans arrived in the form of an Instagram video. The actress, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday, shared a video of herself from a yacht on her profile a day later, accompanied by the song What You Need. The actress also mentioned in her caption that the video was filmed by her husband Ranveer Singh. "A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present," she captioned the post. The actress added, "May we all thrive, be present and live in gratitude this year...Happy New Year. PS: Here's thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings."

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flew out of Mumbai earlier this week. The couple were clicked together at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018. Their first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseerudddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Other than that, Deepika Padukone will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Pathaan with SRK and John Abraham in the line-up. The actress recently made a cameo appearance in the song Current Laga Re, alongside husband Ranveer Singh in his film Cirkus. She will also be Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, the filmmaker announced recently.