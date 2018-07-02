Deepika Padukone Shares Pic From A Closet And The Internet Can't Wait For Ranveer Singh's Comment

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Deepika Padukone's 'Peek-a-boo' photo is winning the Internet Deepika's Instafam is waiting for their Instagram flirting to begin "I don't see Ranveer Singh's comment," read one comment

"I don't see Ranveer Singh's comment" and "Nowadays, I always wait for Ranveer's reply," were some of the most common comments on Deepika Padkunoe's latest Instagram post - a 'peek-a-boo' from a wardrobe (which we think belongs to her). Going by the recent trend of Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram flirting, fans couldn't help but expect another interesting comment by Deepika's rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Now about Deepika's photo - it is not just the fancy outfits that caught our attention but also her million-dollar smile that stole our heart. Needless to say, the picture is going crazy viral and received over 5 lakh likes within a few hours. Just like us, Deepika's fans too, couldn't help but notice her vibrant smile, while some fans couldn't stop gushing over Deepika's smile.

Take a look at the post here:

pee-ka-boo... A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

We can't wait for Ranveer Singh's comment already.



Here are some recent examples of their exchange of comments on each other's Instagram posts:



Remember, when Ranveer addressed Deepika as "Sunshine?" Over the weekend, Deepika shared a picture, with a mid-air view, on which Ranveer commented: "Hello, sunshine."



Going by the recent posts, Ranveer and Deepika are often seen commenting on each other's Instagram posts. Only last week, Deepika wrote "no" on Ranveer's throwback picture, where the actor can be seen sporting an arguably outrageous hairstyle.





That's not it, the couple featured in headlines for Deepika's "mine" comment on Ranveer Singh's selfie.

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

This is what we are talking about:

Deepika is often spotted on the trends list for her alleged relationship with rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. In an interview with Evening Standard, Deepika was asked about her family goals, to which she replied that her parents are her idols for family goals and that she really wants to start one of her own. "Absolutely - I want to have kids," Deepika said.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat," co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

