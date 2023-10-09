AI Pics Of SRK, Deepika Padukone's 'Jawan' Characters In 'Parallel Universe' Go Viral

The post is viral on social media and has amassed a lot of reactions from fans.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' continues to roar at the box office. The film, which was released a month ago, has become the first Hindi language film in the history of Indian cinema to cross Rs 1,100 crores worldwide. Many people appreciated the movie's storyline and the extraordinary performance of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanjay Dutt. However, others wished that Deepika Padukone, who played Shah Rukh Khan's wife in the film, did not have a tragic ending. Recently, an AI artist reimagined the characters of Vikram Rathore (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Aishwarya (Deepika Padukone) in a "parallel universe" with their baby boy Azaad. The post became viral on social media and has amassed a lot of reactions from fans.

The AI pictures were shared by Instagram user Maha. In the images, the Shah Rukh Khan fan depicts the two characters, wearing white-coloured clothing, holding their baby lovingly, who eventually becomes the lead actor of the film. In another picture, the character of Vikram is seen meeting Aiswaryaa in a prison with their newborn. Many people labelled this viral image as the "dream scene" given the storyline of the movie.

Since being shared four days ago, the post has amassed over 96,000 likes on the social networking site. "If alternate realities had a red carpet, Vikram and Aishwarya would steal the show in this parallel universe fairy tale," said a user.

"All of them are Mesmerizing out of the World!!!!" remarked a person.

A third person added, "THE LAST ONE, it would've been great if we saw it even as a dream scene."

"The untold story," said a fourth user.

"You guys are killing me with these!!!" commented an internet user.

At a press meet organised after the success of the movie, Ms Padukone revealed that she took up the role because of her love for Mr Khan. However, the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor stated that they fooled Deepika and told her that she only had a small role while in reality, she was one of the main characters. He said, "Deepika is feeling the most awkward here. I'll tell you why because she feels 'mai toh yeh dosti mai chota sa role karne aa gayi thi' but between me and Atlee, we fooled her and shot a full-length film with her. She has not even realised. When she saw the film, she was like oh I am one of the main characters...she didn't even know. So she is very awkward sitting here. But Thank you, Deepika, from the bottom of our hearts for being a part of this film."

It is to be noted that the superhit movie marks the fifth collaboration of the two actors. Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om'. The two actors went on to co-star in 'Happy New Year', 'Chennai Express' and 'Pathaan', all of which were huge blockbusters.