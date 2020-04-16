Deepika Padukone Shares Glimpses Of Handwritten Fan Mails

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika is the founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation

Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak

Her next film is the Hindi remake of The Intern

Deepika Padukone, who has a lot of time to spare these days, just like everyone else, found a way to keep herself busy by reading some handwritten letters sent to her by her fans. The actress shared pictures of the letters on her Instagram profile. One of the letters extensively talked about how Deepika made a fan "fall in love for Bollywood," while the other talked about how the actress has been actively working towards de-stigmatising mental illness in India. "I fell in love with Bollywood because of you. I was 15 when I watched Chennai Express and I was super thrilled to see someone represent my community on screen. You are the reason why I had a conversation with my mum about depression," read an excerpt from the letter.

Another letter read, "The work that you are doing with removing the stigma with mental health in India, is so commendable. I have been a fan of yours since Om Shanti Om. You inspire me to be a better person."

See her post:

Deepika Padukone, who has been an advocate of mental health awareness and has been extensively working towards de-stigmatising mental illness, was rewarded for her work at World Economic Forum's Crystal Award ceremony, earlier this year. She came out in 2015 as having battled depression and she runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to help those struggling with their mental health.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone featured in Chhapaak ( she also produced the film), directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film showcases the story of an acid attack survivor named Malti and her fight for justice. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika recently signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. She will also be seen along with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.