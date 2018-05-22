Deepika Padukone Receives This Meme 'After A Hard Day At Work.' Because Sisters Will Be Sisters

Deepika Padukone's recent Instagram post, sent by her sister Anisha, is all about every sister ever. (You'll agree too). Deepika shared a hilarious meme which shows how 'sisters behave at home' and 'in public.' Anisha sent the meme to Deepika, who quickly shared it on Instagram and wrote, "After a hard day at work, this is what my little sister sends me. Love you AP." (ROFL). "True story! Don't be fooled by all that grace and poise," Anisha replied. Uff... sisters, we tell you. Stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia and others have like Deepika's post, which has got over 2.9 lakh likes in just an hour. "Ha ha ha," commented Kriti.
Deepika and Anisha are daughters of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. Anisha is a golfer.
Some months ago, the Padukone sisters appeared together on Neha Dhupia's talk show BFFs With Vogue and had a blast. They also made a casual yet chic appearance at the airport during the same time. Deepika and Anisha walked holding hands.
Deepika Padukone, 32, was last seen in the blockbuster film "Padmaavat," co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. "Padmaavat," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made over 300 crore at the box office. Both Deepika and Ranveer have previously made Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela with Mr Bhansali.
Deepika Padukone's next film with her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan has been postponed due to his illness.