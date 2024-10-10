New Mom Deepika Padukone On Feeling "Stressed" And Being "Sleep-Deprived"

Deepika Padukone opened up about “feeling stressed” after the birth of her baby girl. The actress and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first child last month. In a conversation, Deepika discussed her experiences with postpartum challenges, including feeling sleep-deprived, burnt out and stressed. "When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days when I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven't slept enough or practice my self-care rituals...I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent," Deepika shared during an interaction with entrepreneur and media magnate Arianna Huffington at the Live Love Laugh Foundation Lecture series for World Mental Health Day 2024. A video of their conversation has been shared on YouTube by Quint.

During the same conversation, Deepika Padukone discussed how people often cling to negative emotions, especially criticism. She emphasised the importance of learning from these experiences rather than letting them weigh you down. She said, "It's absolutely normal and human to feel pain, anger, and some of these extreme emotions and learning from that. The larger picture is how do you deal with that criticism and how do you use it positively and work on yourself. You will have to put in the work and be patient."

Deepika and Ranveer officially announced the arrival of their daughter on September 8. The couple got married in November 2018 in Italy.

In terms of their work, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. At the trailer launch event of the movie on Monday, the new mom was notably absent. When asked about her absence, Ranveer Singh explained, “Deepika toh baby ke saath busy hai. Toh aa nehi payi. Meri duty night ko hai, toh main aa gaya (Deepika is busy with the baby. So she couldn't make it. My duty is at the night. So I have come.)" Click here to read his full statement.

In addition to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Singham Again also features Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.