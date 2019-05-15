Deepika Padukone Just Discovered That Her Post-Met Gala Look Was Totally Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala after party (courtesy Instagram)

Remember Deepika Padukone's yellow Zac Posen dress at the Met Gala after party? Ahead of her Cannes red carpet, the 33-year-old actress has something to say about it. Deepika just made a discovery about one of her Met Gala looks being coincidentally similar to two of Ranveer Singh's flamboyant looks and had to had to share it on her Instagram story. All Deepika could write was: "Say what?" On her Instagram story, she juxtaposed photos of Ranveer in a florescent suit set and Ranveer in a monochrome outfit to finally explain her Met Gala after party look - a fluorescent yellow dress paired with a monochrome over coat. Epic.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's Instagram story here.

Deepika Padukone hung out with her xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage co-star Nina Dobrev and Priyanka Chopra at the after party.

Ranveer Singh, known for his flamboyant fashion sense, is an absolute trend-setter with his quirky sartorial choices. In fact, Ranveer is 'Camp' personified, as said by Deepika herself. While getting ready for the Met Gala, whose theme his year was 'Camp', Deepika said in a video for Vogue: "He has this crazy sense of dressing. I think he would be actually a perfect fit for tonight's theme. I think he would do 100 per cent justice to the theme. I am representing him." Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a Zac Posen underwater-inspired ball gown.

Deepika Padukone, who is currently in New York, is expected to check into the French Riviera soon for her third Cannes red carpet appearance.

