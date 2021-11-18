Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Fighter To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Film

Hrithik and Deepika (L), Ranbir Kapoor (R). (courtesy: deepika_hrithik)

Attentions folks! So Republic Day 2023 will witness one big box office clash. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update, in which he stated that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled film. Taran Adarsh wrote in his post: Hrithik vs Ranbir: Another big clash confirmed. Fighter (Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone) vs Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor). Date: Republic Day 2023."

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaborative project. Hrithik has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in the 2019 film War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

The project was announced on Hrithik Roshan's birthday in January this year. Announcing his association with the project by sharing a teaser of sorts, the actor tweeted: "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

Earlier there were reports of Deepika Padukone being cast in the Luv Ranjan film too, after the actress was photographed outside Luv Ranjan's office. However, Shraddha Kapoor will star in the film now.

Luv Ranjan is best-known for directing the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. He also directed the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which emerged as a hit at the box office. He also produced Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De.