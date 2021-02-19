Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Gets A Release Date

The film marks Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled film, directed by Luv Ranjan, got a release date on Friday - Holi 2022, i.e., March 18. The film is co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and it will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. Announcing the news on social media, Shraddha Kapoor shared a post that read: "Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will release on Holi 2022, March 18! Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar. Also starring Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor."

The film marks Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together.

The film went on floors in Delhi earlier this year, reported news agency PTI. It is also Ranbir and Shraddha's first project with Luv Ranjan, who is known for helming films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De.

Ranbir Kapoor is also prepping for director Karan Malhotra's Shamshera. He will feature in the lead role in the film, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film will release on June 25 this year. Other than Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor has friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-adventure Brahmastra, in which he will share screen space with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Shraddha Kapoor, last seen in Baaghi 3, has been roped in to portray the "icchadhari nagin", a folklore character seen in movies such as Sridevi's 1986 film Nagina and its sequel Nigahen: Nagina Part 2.