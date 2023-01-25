Deepika Padukone Began Pathaan Day In The Sweetest Way Possible (Literally)

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

The wait is over. Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated return to the big screen (in a lead role) after over four years, releases in theatres today (January 25) and all eyes are on the Siddharth Anand film. Now, Deepika Padukone, who plays an anti-terror agent in the movie alongside SRK, has shared a picture that offers a glimpse into her pre-release state of mind. Posted late on Tuesday night, the image features four plates of decadent sweet treats, including pastries, ice cream and brownies. One of the dessert plates also has a message, “Good luck for Pathaan”, written using chocolate. Sharing the image, Deepika Padukone simply dropped fingers crossed emoji in the caption. Fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Some have also dropped notes wishing Deepika Padukone the best of luck.

In a video shared as part of Pathaan promotions, Deepika Padukone confessed that playing a “femme fatale spy” was no easy feat. In the clip released by Yash Raj Films, Deepika said that the work routine and diet she adopted for the role was one of the "most difficult" regimes of her life.

"It's probably the hardest I've ever worked to get in any kind of shape for a film, for a character," Deepika Padukone said. "I don't want to get into the specifics because I know there are moments when people get carried away when actors name diets. So I'm not going to get into the specifics of what the routine was but I can tell you that it was one of the most difficult workout regimes, one of the most difficult diets that I was on.”

Holding on to the regime for nearly two years made the process only more difficult, Deepika Padukone added. "But also what I think it really took was an incredible amount of discipline. To be able to maintain that for maybe a year, year-and-a-half, two years, I can't even remember – but to be able to maintain that physicality for that long was probably the hardest part. Having said that, when you see the results on screen, when you see people reacting to it when people recognize the hard work and the effort, it feels worthwhile,” she said.

Watch what Deepika Padukone has to say:

She is a total femme fatale in #Pathaan as she transforms into a spy with a license to kill! Watch @deepikapadukone bare her heart about her role, what makes her and @iamsrk one of the biggest all-time blockbuster jodis of the Indian film industry & much more... pic.twitter.com/d4hEHccZbq — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 23, 2023

Pathaan marks Deepika Padukone's fourth film with Shah Rukh Khan. They have previously worked together in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.