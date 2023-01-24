The Pathaan Effect: Shah Rukh Khan Tweets List Of 25 Single Screen Cinemas Re-Opening

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

The promise of blockbuster crores brought in by Pathaan, releasing on January 25, has resurrected 25 single screen cinemas across the country. On Tuesday evening, half a day before the opening of his film, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan shared of list of these 25 theatres that are re-opening. "Bachpan mein saare filmein single screens par hi dekhi hain. Uska apna hi maza hai. Duas, prarthna aur prayers karta hoon… aap sabko aur mujhe kaamyaabi mile (Growing up I only watched films in single screens. It is uniquely enjoyable. I pray that you and I both are successful). Congratulations on your re-openings," SRK tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan's post contains a list of the cinemas, located in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Goa.

See Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Bachpan mein saari filmein single screens par hi dekhi hain. Uska apna hi maza hai. Duas, Prathna aur Prayers karta hoon…aap sabko aur mujhe kaamyaabi mile. Congratulations on your re-openings. pic.twitter.com/LuF2TsCjvh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Pathaan, which is releasing in over 100 countries, has sold over 5 lakh tickets in advance bookings for its opening day – only Baahubali: The Conclusion has sold more.

Yesterday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that "as many as 25 single screen cinemas across India – which were shut – will re-open with Pathaan this week, given the unprecedented buzz.

‘PATHAAN' REVIVES SINGLE SCREENS… #Pathaan is all set to revive theatrical biz, going by the terrific advance bookings… Most importantly, as many as 25 single screens across #India - which were shut - will re-open with #Pathaan this week, given the unprecedented buzz. pic.twitter.com/ICGpywDTzh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2023

Pathaan may or may not be able to maintain the momentum of its first day ticket sales; pundits, however, are optimistic about its chances at the box office and predict that it will end the drought of profit margins Bollywood films faced all of last year.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan in the title role – a covert ops agent brought in from the wilderness to tackle a terror threat. As Pathaan, SRK teams up with Deepika Padukone's character against terrorist leader Jim, played by John Abraham.