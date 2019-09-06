Deepika Padukone Danced On Abu-Sandeep's Ramp; Shweta Bachchan Left Front Row To Join Her

Deepika Padukone at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla show

Highlights Deepika walked the ramp for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla on Thursday Deepika grooved to the beats of 'Disco Deewane' The Bachchans were spotted cheering for Deepika from the front row

Deepika Padukone joined designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in celebrating 33 years of their couture at a blockbuster fashion exhibition in Mumbai on Thursday. Deepika sprinkled star-dust on the runway as she made a dreamy appearance as the show-stopper, dressed in pristine white from head-to-toe. Deepika's caped lehenga reminded us of her Mumbai reception outfit from last year, designed by Abu-Sandeep, of course. Deepika Padukone cast a spell on the guests in the audience, who couldn't take their eyes off her, as she manoeuvred her way along the runway. But Deepika surely knows how to have fun - she returned to the ramp, hand-in-hand with the designers, and broke into an impromptu gig to the beats of Disco Deewane.

Guess who left their front row seats to join her steps? Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, who were spotted grooving along with Deepika while Abhishek was the loudest cheerleader. Only Deepika Padukone can do this, don't you think?

Ahead of the show, Shweta, Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan had a fun time with the paparazzi.

Sonali Bendre was also on the guest list, who joined the party with her best friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi.

Twinkle Khanna's plus one for the glitzy fashion gala was her sister Rinke Khanna. Karan Johar's fashion pick was quite hatke for an Abu-Sandeep show but he rocked the look.

Shanaya Kapoor checked in with mom Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

The Ambani gang turned heads and how - joining Isha Ambani to the fashion event were Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Isha's cousin Ishita Salgaocar.

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi roped in Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Kapoor for a photo-op session.

Timeless beauties Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman were as graceful as ever.

The essence of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show was best summed up like this: "The Circle of Life. A Dance of ever-increasing creativity. The ultimate show-stopping swirl of style" on their Instagram and we agree.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.