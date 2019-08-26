The Story Behind This Pic Of The Bachchans, Ambanis, Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Amrita Singh, Sonali Bendre

Abu Jani Instagrammed this memory (courtesy abujanisandeepkhosla)

Highlights Abu-Sandeep shared a pic from their book launch in 2012 It's an inside moment from a glitzy party at the Ambanis Big B, Aishwarya, Deepika, Ambanis pose together in the photo

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla delighted us with yet another star-studded photo from their throwback archives and shared the interesting story behind it. In August 2012, the Ambanis opened the gates to their plus Mumbai residence to host the launch party of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's book India Fantastique. Undoubtedly it was yet another glitzy Ambani bash and Abu-Sandeep provided just a glimpse of the guest-list in their caption describing the photo: "For this event the duo dressed Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Amrita Singh, Tabu, Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan in their hallmark ranges. Each wore an ensemble which showcased their mastery over technique, craftsmanship and design at its zenith. From Resham and Zardozi to Mirror work, Gota and Patola, it was a dizzying array of beauty."

Also spotted in the photo are Sonali Bendre, Karan Johar and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. In their post, Abu-Sandeep shared a message of gratitude for Nita Ambani for hosting the event: "Mrs Ambani's faith in our work and her absolute championing of the book is unprecedented. We showed her a dummy copy and she put herself behind it one hundred percent and hosted its India launch at their residence. To have that sort of belief in our work, that level of encouragement and support is priceless. We are eternally grateful to her."

The event was also attended by Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Juhi Chawla, Waheeda Rahman, Simi Garewal and many others. Let's time travel to 2012 as we watch this video:

Abu-Sandeep, who have been celebrating 33 years of their couture with throwback pictures, have shared posts about Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding festivities and Madhuri Dixit's 10-kg mirror work lehenga from Devdas amongst other priceless memories.

