Deepika Padukone Breaks Down On Dance Plus After Contestants Pay Tribute To Her

Deepika Padukone, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of her forthcoming film Chhapaak, visited the sets of the dance reality show Dance Plus recently. The 33-year-old actress had an emotional moment on the show, when all the contestants paid tribute to her through a special dance routine. The contestants showcased Deepika's journey in Bollywood by dancing to some of her most popular tracks such as Titli from Chennai Express, Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani and Ghoomar from "Padmaavat". An emotional Deepika couldn't stop crying after the performance and gave a standing ovation to the performers.

In the video, Deepika said, "Maine aaj tak mere pure career ke barey mein kabhi socha nahi. Mai bas kaam karti gayi. Aaj mujhe wo mauka mila aap logon ke through ke maine jo abhi aap logon ko entertain karne ki koshish ki, maine kahin nah kahin kuchh sahi kia. (I never really thought about my entire career and kept working. Today I got a chance to look at it through you all and I felt that in the process of entertaining you all, I might have done something right)."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone, Chhapaakis based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. The film also stars Vikrant Massey. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020 and it will clash with the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Other than Chhapaak, Deepika will also be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, which stars her husband Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. She also has the adaptation of Mahabharata and an untitled film by Dharma Productions, in the pipeline.