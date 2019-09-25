Deepika Padukone At Dior Show In Paris Is All Sorts Of Fashion Goals

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Dior showcased its Summer/Spring 2020 collection at a show in Paris Deepika Padukone sat front row at the Dior show Her upcoming film is Chhapaak

Actress Deepika Padukone was among the many international celebrities, who received an invite to Dior's Summer/Spring 2020 show held in Paris' Hippodrome Paris Longchamp on Tuesday night. The 33-year-old actress wore a Dior outfit, which was in sync with the show's botanical theme for which a pluralistic garden was created in collaboration with Atelier Coloco. Deepika Padukone wore a strapless outfit with a matching hairband and complementary overcoat. She finished out her look with meshed knee-length boots and a Dior clutch.

Deepika Padukone, who sat front row at the Dior show, looked amazing in every pose. Here's a glimpse of Deepika at the Dior show:

She also shared pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram:

Deepika Padukone is setting the fashion bar higher with each outing with her avant-garde fashion choices. Recently, Deepika Padukone stepped out in a lavender Gaurav Gupta gown to the IIFA Awrads held in Mumbai. The extravagant gown with dramatic sleeves and a gossamer tulle hood along with a feather trail looked more Met Gala-ish than Bollywood award night (says the Internet) but it was definitely a sight for sore eyes.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone is a name to reckon with in the film industry having featured in critically-acclaimed films like "Padmaavat," Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail among others.

Her upcoming film Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar. In Chhapaak, Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor. The film's plot is inspired by the real life story of Laxmi Agarwal, who advocated against the free sale of acid after surviving a deadly attack.

Chhapaak, co-produced by Deepika, releases on January 10.

