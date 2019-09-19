IIFA 2019: Deepika Padukone's Purple Reign Gave Twitter Met Gala Feels. But Ranveer Singh Says...

Deepika Padukone's IIFA and Met Gala looks from this year

Highlights Deepika wore a Gaurav Gupta ensemble to the IIFA Awards Deepika styled her outfit with a feathered train Some users thought it was a bit OTT for a Bollywood award show

Deepika Padukone has rocked several head-turning appearances at fashion galas this year, including last night's IIFA Awards. But a section of the Internet is of the opinion that Deepika's glammed-up ensemble with a long train was a bit OTT for a Bollywood award show and would have been a better fit at the Met Gala instead. Unimpressed netizens posted tweets like: "Deepika in Met Gala - I will wear the most boring piece of shit. Deepika in IIFA - My Met Gala dress order just arrived" while another user added: "Deepika got confused between IIFA and Met Gala." Some even attempted to simplify the elements on Deepika's ensemble by saying it's a mix of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Kylie Jenner's red carpet looks. Another tweet described Deepika's ensemble as "purple mess."

The dress that got the Internet talking about Met Gala is a purple off-shouldered bodycon with a feathered skirt from the studios of Gaurav Gupta. Deepika styled the ensemble with a mesh cape, which extended into a long train, also embellished with feathers. While netizens were busy with brutal fashion policing, guess who loved Deepika Padukone's purple look? Ranveer Singh, of course. "I purple you," Deepika described her look for the night when Ranveer commented: "Baby... you're killing me."

Here's a look at Deepika Padukone's purple blaze on the IIFA green carpet. Don't miss Ranveer's comment below.

Meanwhile, here's how Twitter invoked Met Gala after spotting Deepika Padukone on the green carpet last night.

Deepika got confused with iifa and met gala — nits (@divekschild) September 19, 2019

Deepika in Met Gala - I will wear the most boring piece of shit.



Deepika in IIFA - My Met Gala dress order just arrived. So I will be the Ostrich !!! — Avinash Jha (@____Avinash____) September 19, 2019

Aishwarya dress design + Kylie's purple design + priyanka's long veil look = Deepika's look for IIFA pic.twitter.com/3zbje0WFiy — paki bot (@ChopraForever) September 19, 2019

So Madhuri was styled by Shaleena tonight for IIFA. The very same stylist who styled Deepika in that purple dress which looks like a mess on red carpet but looks great for instagram?



bruh.... https://t.co/XRtslxHE86 — Sonia Kapoor (@sabyaasachiiii) September 18, 2019

Often criticised for not adhering to quirky themes at fashion gala and opting for safe outfit choices at red carpet events, Deepika upped the ante this year with surprisingly OTT ensembles at the Met Gala and then at the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika wore a thigh-high slit Prabal Gurung gown at the Met Gala last year, when she was booed by the fashion police for not complying to the theme 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'. All that changed this year as she checked into the Met Gala in a metallic pink ball-gown designed with as many as 408 embroidered pieces. The theme was 'Camp' and Deepika was a bona-fide "Camp Barbie".

Joining Deepika on the green carpet last night were Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Aditi Rao Hydari and more celebs, who made the 20th edition of the IIFA Awards a night to remember.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.