Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Are Back In Mumbai. See Airport Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights The couple returned from Deepika's hometown Bengaluru

The couple were seen twinning in black outfits

Deepika's family had tested positive last month

We missed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's airport looks for the longest time but we recently got a glimpse of the star couple, who were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night as they headed back from Bengaluru, which happens to be Deepika Padukone's hometown. Deepika and Ranveer were seen walking hand-in-hand as they stepped out of the airport. The couple, who are never out of style, were seen in their airport staple - black outfits. Both Deepika and Ranveer, masked, topped black pants with matching t-shirts. The couple flew to Bengaluru earlier this year, when a lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra due to the COVID-19 spike. Last month, Deepika's father Prakash Padukone, her mom Ujjala Padukone and golfer-sister Anisha had contracted the virus. Her father was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

See the pictures from the airport here:

Ranveer and Deepika photographed at the airport.

We got a glimpse of Deepika Padukone.

Hello there, Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple will soon be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Both the stars have super busy schedules ahead.