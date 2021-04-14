'Breathe,' Writes Deepika Padukone For Post-Workout Pics. Jacqueline Fernandez Comments

Deepika Padukone shared this picture.(Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika Padukone shared new pictures on Instagram

She can be seen seated on the floor in the pictures

"Breathe," she wrote in the caption

Actress Deepika Padukone, on Wednesday, dropped new pictures of herself on Instagram. The pictures look like they were clicked after or during a workout session as Deepika can be seen wearing gym wear in the pictures. The 35-year-old actress can be seen wearing a white sports bra and striped, blue yoga pants in the pictures. Deepika Padukone can be seen sitting on the floor. While two pictures feature her sitting with her eyes closed, another one capture her wearing a wide smile on her face. She can also be seen sporting a neatly tied bun in the pictures. The actress kept her caption simple as she wrote: "Breathe."

Check out Deepika's post here:

The actress' post received scores of comments from her fans. Deepika's fellow celebrity Jacqueline Fernandez also commented on the post and complimented her. "The Most Beautiful," Jacqueline wrote in the comments section of the post. She also dropped heart emojis in a separate comment. Most fans of the actress dropped fire and heart eye emojis in the comments section of the post.

Deepika Padukone recently stepped down as the chairperson of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI). She cited professional commitments as she stepped down from the position. She made an announcement in the regard through an Instagram story. The 35-year-old actress took over from Kiran Rao as Chairperson of MAMI in 2019.

Last week, Deepika melted hearts with her adorable childhood picture that she shared on Instagram. The actress who keeps up with the trends used the much-trending Indiranagar Ka Gunda reference in her caption as she wrote: "Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!"

Check out Deepika's pic here:

Deepika Padukone currently has a crowded schedule. She is working on Shakun Batra's untitled next and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. She will begin working for Nag Ashwin's film which co-stars Prabhas and for Fighter which co-stars Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also star in Bollywood remake of The Intern co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.