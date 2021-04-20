Ranveer Singh Got This Mandate From Deepika Padukone About Making It On Time For Dinner

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the airport

Highlights "What possibilities do you see?" Ranveer wrote in a post

Deepika dropped an ROFL comment on Ranveer's post

Deepika Padukone's comment garnered 2,544 'likes'

Every now and then, we get a glimpse of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's real-life chemistry on Instagram. The couple often trend for their loved-up posts and sometimes, for Deepika's mandates to Ranveer Singh. In a recent Instagram post for the brand Adidas, Ranveer wrote: "What possibilities do you see?" in the caption. Replying to his post, Deepika shared an ROFL comment - reminding Ranveer to be back home in time for dinner, she wrote: "The possibility of you getting a whack tonight if you don't make it for dinner on time!" In a day's time, Deepika Padukone's comment garnered 2,544 'likes' on Instagram.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2019, Ranveer Singh described Deepika Padukone as a "strict disciplinarian", saying: "She needs to chill." Last year, a video of Deepika scolding Ranveer for being too loud over a video call went crazy viral. "Okay, bye bye bye. Daant rahi hain, keh rahi hai main Zoom call kar rahi hoon, chilla maat (She is scolding me. She is saying 'I am on a Zoom call, don't shout')," Ranveer told Ayushmann, with whom he was on video chat.

Ranveer Singh joining Ayushmann Khurrana live on Instagram ♥️



_

He just woke up 🤣♥️ pic.twitter.com/OeHQQdSXeM — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) June 5, 2020

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently flew to Bengaluru to spend time with the actress' family. They were spotted twinning at the Mumbai airport.

Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are awaiting the release of upcoming sports drama '83 - Ranveer has been cast as Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev. Deepika also has the Hindi remake of The Intern in the line-up and Shakun Batra's untitled movie with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Ranveer's upcoming movies include Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.