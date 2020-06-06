Scolded By Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Cuts Short Chat With Ayushmann Khurrana

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 (courtesy ranveer_deepika_fc)

Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana (and also Deepika Padukone) trended on Saturday because a viral video of their brief and ROFL chat. Ayusshmann, who recently hosted an Instagram Live session, surprise called Ranveer to include him in the chat. Ranveer, who said he just woke up, was visibly groggy but his usual chirpy self. Ayushmann and Ranveer greeted each other excitedly over the video call with Ranveer adding: "I just woke up, I can't be live and all ya. I just came to say hello." Soon enough, he looked distracted (We later got to know it was because of Deepika Padukone) and wanted to quit the chat. It appears that Ranveer, who was fast asleep before, was unaware that Deepika was on a Zoom call, and all that excited shouting with Ayushmann interrupted that. "Okay, bye bye bye. Daant rahi hain, keh rahi hai main Zoom call kar rahi hoon, chilla maat (She is scolding me. She is saying 'I am on a Zoom call, don't shout')," Ranveer told Ayushmann and both the actors burst out laughing.

Ranveer then actually quit the chat while Ayushmann was still talking. "He's left because bhabhi daant rahi hai use (because Deepika's scolding him). Thank you so much Ranveer for gracing us with your beautiful presence," said Ayushmann. Take a look at the ROFL video:

In the past, Ranveer Singh has talked about Deepika being a strict disciplinarian and her organisational skills. In fact, Deepika herself is Bollywood's own version of Marie Kondo, kepping herself busy with the label-maker in her free-time. On one such occasion, this is what happened.

But Deepika and Ranveer are true blue couple goals. They got married in November 2018.

Deepika is all set to star in Ranveer Singh's '83 - he plays Kapil Dev while she's been cast as his wife Romi Dev. '83, which was supposed to hit screens in April, has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.