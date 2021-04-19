The 'Behind-The-Scenes' Of Being Deepika Padukone. So Cool

Deepika Padukone in stills from her video (courtesy deepikapadukone)

We all must have seen a lot of behind-the-scenes glimpses shared by our beloved celebrities but have you ever come across a BTS of a BTS? No, right? Well, Bollywood's dazzling diva Deepika Padukone has uploaded one for us. The montage, which is a throwback, starts with a shot of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. In the very next frame, Deepika is seen stepping out of her vanity van with a big smile, and a coffee mug in hand. She says, "I think one montage you all will be able to do with just walking." This followed by several shots of the actress and her team wandering around in various places across Mumbai. We can also hear the song Vaathi Coming from the Tamil movie Master starring Vijay playing in the background. Deepika captioned the clip, "BTS of BTS."

The 30-second video has received over nine lakh likes so far. Many fans of Tamil actor Vijay, too, cheered on for Deepika. While one just wrote "Thalapathyyyy" followed by a fire emoji, another commented, "Wowda! Vaathi Coming". A third fan said, "Woah!! Vaathi fever with DP", while another one said, "Yes, we love the montages of you walking."

There was also a fan from Nepal who wrote, "...you are doing great work and I'm really happy for you and love you so much and lots of love from Nepal,", followed by a number of blue heart emojis.

One of Deepika's fans even wanted to see her dancing to this song with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The fan commented, "Deepika, we need a Reel of you and Ranveer dancing to this superb track."

Deepika is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing photos, videos and stories from her daily life.

About a week ago, she posted a photograph from her childhood and captioned it, "Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!", mimicking former India cricketer Rahul Dravid's advertisement for a credit card bill payment app. In the advertisement, which has gone viral, Dravid is shown losing his cool over Bengaluru's traffic snarls and screams out, "Indiranagar ka Gunda hoon main", in a reference to the locality in the city where he resides.

Deepika will be soon be seen in the movie based on the 1983 cricket World Cup starring Ranveer. She also has Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan along with John Abraham. Apart from these, she is shooting for an untitled movie directed by Shakun Batra.