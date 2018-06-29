Dear Soha Ali Khan, Thank You For This Pic Of Baby Inaaya (So Adorable)

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture of baby Inaaya (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya is nine-months-old today and hence, the doting mom shared an adorable picture of her baby and we can't thank her enough. In the million dollar picture shared by Soha, baby Inaaya looks in a playful mood and looks cutely into the cameras. "Nine months today," wrote Soha, adding a heart-eyed emoji. (Aww + Aww). Baby Inaaya looks super-duper cute in a white and blue pyjama set and matching headband. "What beautiful eyes" and "She is super cute, these beautiful eyes" are some of the several comments on the Inaaya's picture. A section of the Internet is also comparing her to cousin Taimur. "She totally looks like a carbon copy or Taimur," a comment read.



Here's the picture.



Nine months today A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:35am PDT



(Happy nine months, Inaaya).



Inaaya is Soha and Kunal's first child. The duo married in 2015. In March, Inaaya's parents had celebrated her 'half birthday' with a cake shaped as half of a whole one. Soha and Kunal cut the cake for Inaaya, who was cradled in her dad's arms.



A few days ago, Soha revealed about her personal and work-life balance and said that Inaaya is her topmost priority. "The more time I spend with her, the more difficult it is to walk away and I know she is fine without me, and I'm the one who crumbles without her," she told news agency IANS. Soha also added that she's "making a conscious effort" to step away a little and embrace "other identities."



"I'm actually making a conscious effort now to step away a little bit and to take on other things, to embrace my other identities because I have been a mother now for nine months almost and I have loved it," she said.



