Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu Throw A Party For Daughter Inaaya On 'Half-Birthday'

Happy 'half-birthday', Inaaya Naumi Kemmu! The little one celebrated turning six-months-old with a cute little birthday party on Thursday. Organising committee of the 'half-birthday' party comprised Inaaya's star parents - father Kunal Kemmu, 34 and mom Soha Ali Khan, 39, who also shared a sneak peek from inside the celebrations. Sharing a photo, which will surely go up in their walls soon, Soha wrote: "It may not be your full birthday but any reason to celebrate you is a good one #halfbirthday." The photo is proof that baby Inaaya's 'half-birthday' celebrations were complete with a cake shaped as half of a whole one, colourful festoons and her parents of course. Baby Inaaya looks adorable in a white and blue dress and a headband.
Highlights
- Inaaya was born on September 29 last year
- On Thursday, she turned six-months-old
- Soha and Kunal celebrated her 'half-birthday'
Baby Inaaya is just nine months younger to cousin Taimur, is often spotted hanging out with her baby brother on play dates. Inaaya and Taimur, along with the two set of parents - Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan respectively, were spotted waving to the media from Soha's Mumbai home. They called for some adorable photos together, which will be remembered for a long time. Inaaya was born in September last year while Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in December 2016.
Here's a look at baby Inaaya from when she was just three-months-old:
Commentsthere was a lot of curiosity about Soha's return to films, when the actress told the media: "I think everyone keeps asking what my next project is. I think project Inaaya is taking up most of my time right now and quiet happily so," reported IANS.
Last seen in 2016's Ghayal Once Again, Soha Ali Khan will next make an appearance in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which is expected to release this year.