Taimur Ali Khan, Dressed For Summer, Appears For The Cameras With Cousin Inaaya And Family

Waving to fans and paparazzi is more of a Shah Rukh Khan (or even Salman Khan) thing but on Monday it was the Pataudis and Kemmus who stole the show. Saif Ali Khan along with his sisters Soha and Saba, wife Kareena Kapoor, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, son Taimur and niece Inaaya made a rare appearance on the rooftop of Soha and Kunal's Mumbai home. Saif held Taimur, looking uber-cute in shorts and without a tee, as they all smiled for the shutterbugs. Amrita Arora, one of Kareena's closest friends, also joined the family.
Highlights
- We also got a glimpse of Saif and Soha's sister Saba
- Taimur and Inaaya looked super cute
- Amrita Arora also joined the family
Take a look at pictures from Pataudis and Kemmus' rendezvous with the paparazzi.
Happy family!
CommentsKapoor a family dinner to commemorate Shashi Kapoor's 80th birth anniversary. Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain and her sons Armaan and Adaar, Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal attended while Ranbir (filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria), Karisma and a few more were missing.
Saif Ali Khan was shooting for a project in Rajasthan and the actor returned to Mumbai last week. Saif's upcoming film is Baazaar and he's also filming Netflix's original series Sacred Games. Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. Soha Ali Khan, who recently became a published author, will be seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Chitrangada Singh. Kunal Khemu has Go Goa Gone 2 up his sleeve.