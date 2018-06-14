9 Months Into Motherhood, How Soha Ali Khan Is 'Embracing Other Identites' After taking care of Inaaya, Soha is "making a conscious effort" to step away a little and "embrace other identities"

For Soha Ali Khan, "achieving a balance" in life is very important. Therefore, after completing her mom duties for daughter Inaaya, Soha is "making a conscious effort" to step away a little and embrace "other identities," IANS reported. "I'm actually making a conscious effort now to step away a little bit and to take on other things, to embrace my other identities because I have been a mother now for nine months almost and I have loved it," Soha Ali Khan told news agency IANS in an interview. "Everything is different and I have to actually work towards achieving a balance because I'm a kind of person that when something happens I get so involved in it and make it like a project. I'm very single minded in my approach and it's very important to balance," the 39-year-old actress added. Soha Ali Khan is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and they are parents to nine-months-old Inaaya . Soha told IANS that Inaaya is her topmost priority and she is one who "crumbles" without her. "The more time I spend with her, the more difficult it is to walk away and I know she is fine without me, and I'm the one who crumbles without her," said the actress.Speaking about the importance of going back to work, Soha Ali Khan told IANS: "It's like a contrast where you want her to be dependent on you but you also need her to be independent. So it is more about me and I know it is more important for me to go back to work and have my own life because soon she is going to have her own friends and then she is going to be like, 'Please, I don't want to hang out with you' and I'll just be destroyed if I don't have something of my own going on."Soha Ali Khan filmed the sequel ofin December. On getting back to the sets once again, the actress said: "I got back to Bollywood in December. I did it forwhen Inaaya was 2 months. It wasn't a huge time commitment; it was just to keep me alive in this multi-part series of, so that was fun." Soha also said that she is in discussion with the makers regarding two films, the scripts of which she likes. "Then there are two scripts running at the moment both of which I like and want to do," the actress said. Soha, who was last seen in Sunny Deol's film, launched her booklast year.(With IANS inputs)