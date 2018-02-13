Soha Ali Khan And Daughter Inaaya's Day Out In Mumbai. Pics Here

Actress Soha Ali Khan took her daughter Inaaya Naumi out for a ride in Mumbai on Monday evening. The mother-daughter duo were photographed inside their car. Soha looked away from the cameras. However, baby Inaaya, who was cradled in her mother's arms, looked straight into the cameras. (Just like her cousin Taimur). Soha was dressed casually. Inaaya was born to Soha Ali Khan, 39, and Kunal Kemmu, 34, last September (during Mahanavami). The doting father had announced her birth on social media and wrote, "We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day. Thank you for the love & blessings." Inaaya is the couple's first child.
Highlights
- Soha looked away from the cameras
- Inaaya was born to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu last September
- Soha and Inaaya were spotted together at Mumbai airport last month
Take a look at these pictures of Soha and daughter Inaaya.
Last month, Inaaya accompanied Soha to Delhi for an event. Soha was spotted carrying little Inaaya at the airport and she navigated her way through the paparazzi. It was the first time Soha and Inaya were spotted together.
Here are their pictures at the airport.
Both Soha and Kunal have shared some pictures of their baby daughter on Instagram.
Soha Ali Khan, who recently became an author, told news agency IANS, "I think everyone keeps asking what my next project is. I think project Inaaya is taking up most of my time right now and quiet happily so." Her first book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous released last month.
She also shared her parenting tips and said, "I want Inaaya to be her own person. I would like her to have open communication with me. Things like integrity, trust, loyalty, being kind to others, are some of the things I would like to see in her."
Comments
(With IANS inputs)