Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 17, 2018 09:22 IST
Seen Viral Pics Of Soha Ali Khan And Daughter Inaya Naumi Yet?

Soha Ali Khan with Inaya Naumi in Mumbai.

  1. Soha and Kunal shared pictures of Inaya on social media too
  2. Soha's daughter looked cute in pink
  3. Inaya Naumi was born in September 2017
Actress Soha Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her new travel companion daughter Inaya Naumi and the pictures of their outing viral went crazy viral in no time. Soha, 39, was spotted carrying her little bundle of joy, packed nicely in pink pyjamas, at the airport. Soha navigated her way through the paparazzi, who just wanted to click pictures of Soha's baby girl. Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu have shared many pictures of their daughter on social media (some of which carefully avoided the glimpse of her face) but this is the first time Soha and Inaya have been spotted by the paparazzi.

See latest pictures of Soha Ali Khan and Inaya Naumi here:
 
soha ali khan ndtv
 
soha daughter ndtv


Cute, isn't she? Inaya almost reminds you of her cousin Taimur (son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan).

Soha Ali Khan married Kunal Kemmu in 2015 after dating him for several years. The couple welcomed their daughter in September 2017, a few days before Soha's 39th birthday. Here are some pictures of Inaya, shared by Soha and Kunal:
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on


 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on


 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Soha Ali Khan was last seen in 2016's Ghayal Once Again opposite Sunny Deol. Her first post-pregnancy film will be Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangada Singh and Mahie Gill. Soha Ali Khan's first book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous also released recently in which she confessed that becoming an actor was never her first career option.

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Golmaal Again, which was a blockbuster.

