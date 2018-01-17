Seen Viral Pics Of Soha Ali Khan And Daughter Inaya Naumi Yet?

Actress Soha Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her new travel companion daughter Inaya Naumi and the pictures of their outing viral went crazy viral in no time. Soha, 39, was spotted carrying her little bundle of joy, packed nicely in pink pyjamas, at the airport. Soha navigated her way through the paparazzi, who just wanted to click pictures of Soha's baby girl. Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu have shared many pictures of their daughter on social media (some of which carefully avoided the glimpse of her face) but this is the first time Soha and Inaya have been spotted by the paparazzi.
Highlights
- Soha and Kunal shared pictures of Inaya on social media too
- Soha's daughter looked cute in pink
- Inaya Naumi was born in September 2017
See latest pictures of Soha Ali Khan and Inaya Naumi here:
Cute, isn't she? Inaya almost reminds you of her cousin Taimur (son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan).
Soha Ali Khan married Kunal Kemmu in 2015 after dating him for several years. The couple welcomed their daughter in September 2017, a few days before Soha's 39th birthday. Here are some pictures of Inaya, shared by Soha and Kunal:
Comments
Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Golmaal Again, which was a blockbuster.