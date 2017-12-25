Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Daughter Inaaya's Pic Is A Christmas Gift For All Of Us

Kunal Kemmu has a brilliant surprise for all fans and followers on Christmas. Kunal shared a full-fledged photo of his daughter Inaaya Naumi - his first child with actress wife Soha Ali Khan - on Monday. Inaaya looked adorable while she relaxed in her pram and doting father Kunal captured this heartwarming moment. Soon after Inaaya's photo arrived on social media, folks started pointing out how much she resembles her cousin Taimur and we can't disagree. Tamuir, who recently celebrated his first birthday, is Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son. "Duplicate of Taimur," read a comment while another one added: "She looks like Taimur's twin." True that, actually.
Highlights
- Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya's new photo is beyond adorable
- "It's a Merry Christmas every day," Instagrams Kunal
- Inaaya was born to Kunal and Soha Ali Khan in September
There came a heartwarming blessing for Inaaya along with this photo. "It's a merry Christmas every day when you got the best gift in the world look at you with so much love #merrychristmas," Instagrammed Kunal Kemmu.
Earlier, on the occasion of Children's Day, Kunal had shared yet another picture of Inaaya, in which she looked cute as a button.
See Taimur's first picture here: (Did you find any similarities?)
A couple of weeks after Inaaya was brought home, Soha Ali Khan offered us a glimpse of the baby, cradled in her father's arms, with this post:
This is from when the baby was brought home:
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu got married in 2015. The couple have co-starred in films like Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and 99. Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. Her siblings are actor Saif Ali Khan and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan.
Soha Ali Khan made her acting debut in 2004 with Bengali film Iti Srikanta. She is known for her role in films like Dil Maange More, Antarmahal and Rang De Basanti.
Soha will reportedly be seen reprising her role as Jimmy Shergill's 'Chhoti Rani' Ranjana in the third installment of Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster, co-starring Sanjay Dutt.