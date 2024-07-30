<i>Deadpool & Wolverine</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark

The box office numbers for Deadpool & Wolverine saw a huge dip on its first Monday. On day 4, the sci-fi action film collected ₹7 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film directed by Shawn Levy has minted ₹73.65 crores at the Indian box office. The movie, headlined by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India. The film also features Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Matthew Macfadyen. Kevin Feige, Lauren Shuler Donner and Shawn Levy have backed it under Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort, and 21 Laps Entertainment.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the first-weekend box office report of Deadpool & Wolverine. He wrote, “#Marvel triumphs yet again as #DeadpoolAndWolverine packs an excellent total in its opening weekend... Despite muted growth on Sat, the *3-day total* ranks among the best for #Hollywood films in #India.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “There's a strong possibility that the 'A' certification may have taken away a chunk of potential biz... All eyes are now on its performance during the weekdays. [Week 1] Fri 21 cr, Sat 22.68 cr, Sun 20.87 cr. Total: ₹ 64.55 cr. #India biz. All versions. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

#Marvel triumphs yet again as #DeadpoolAndWolverine packs an excellent total in its opening weekend... Despite muted growth on Sat, the *3-day total* ranks among the best for #Hollywood films in #India.



There's a strong possibility that the 'A' certification may have taken away… pic.twitter.com/vfN5QSF7kU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine received 2.5 out of 5 stars in an NDTV review. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The film employs a range of narrative scalpels for the in-your-face procedure. The results are mixed but certainly not wasted. It is stuffed to the gills with everything that superhero movie fans crave for but at times to the detriment to the tale that it is out to put together for a purpose larger than its physical details.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third instalment in the Deadpool series. The first two films were released in 2016 and 2018.