Daytime Emmy Awards 2024: Full List Of Nominations. Details Inside

The nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been unveiled, setting the stage for a showdown between Netflix's documentary series African Queens: Njinga and three long-standing daytime dramas: CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, along with Peacock's Days of Our Lives.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, each of these productions has snagged an impressive dozen nominations. Following closely behind is the enduring ABC soap opera General Hospital with 11 nominations.

In the talk show realm, The Kelly Clarkson Show has garnered the most nods with nine nominations, followed by The View with 7.

Some newcomers to the Emmy scene include Downey's Dream Cars on Max for Best Lifestyle Program, Selena Chef: Home for the Holidays on Food Network for Culinary Series, Neighbours on Amazon Freevee for Daytime Drama, and Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper on Nat Geo for Travel, Adventure, and Nature, along with a nod for Best Daytime Personality in a non-daily format.

Among the surprises is the nomination of Eric Braeden, who received his first Emmy nod in 20 years for his portrayal of Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless.

Braeden, who previously declined submissions for consideration, last won the prestigious award in 1998.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has introduced changes to this year's categories, including the elimination of Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama and Outstanding Promotional Announcement categories.

Additionally, they merged the categories for Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series and Outstanding Writing for Daytime Non-Fiction Special into Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Programme.

Moreover, the Daytime Programme Host category has been divided into two: Daytime Personality Daily and Daytime Personality Non-Daily.

The nominees span various categories, covering a wide array of daytime programming. Here's a glimpse at the nominees for the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards:

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee

The Young and the Restless

CBS

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Tamron Hall

Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

Disney

The View

ABC

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight

Syndicated

Extra

Syndicated

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Food Network

Family Dinner

Magnolia Network

Selena Chef: Home for the Holidays

Food Network

Valerie's Home Cooking

Food Network

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel

Max

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAMME

Hot Bench

Syndicated

Judy Justice

Amazon Freevee

Justice For The People with Judge Milian

Syndicated

The People's Court

Syndicated

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake

Syndicated

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

National Geographic

Guy's All-American Road Trip

Food Network

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Street Somm

Tastemade

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to Fabulous

HGTV

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Magnolia Network

Hack My Home

Netflix

Martha Gardens

Roku

Windy City Rehab

HGTV

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey's Dream Cars

Max

George to the Rescue

NBC

Growing Floret

Magnolia Network

Homegrown

Magnolia Network

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Vimeo

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

SundanceTV

Oprah and "The Color Purple" Journey

Max

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

PBS

Working in the Theatre

AmericanTheatreWing.org

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward

NBC

Ireland Made with Love

PBS

Leveling Lincoln

PBS

What Really Happened: America's Wild

National Geographic

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine

PBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men

SpringHill

Unexpected

Hulu

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Catalyst

LinkedIn News

The Dads

Netflix

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens

The Hollywood Reporter

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World

Eater

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: FEMALE ACTOR

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane

General Hospital

ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

General Hospital

ABC

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black

Days of Our Lives

Peacock

John McCook as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: FEMALE ACTOR

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech

Days of our Lives

Peacock

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

General Hospital

ABC

Bryton James as Devon Winters

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

Days of our Lives

Peacock

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos

The Bay

Popstar! TV

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon

The Bay

Popstar! TV

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Alley Mills as Heather Webber

General Hospital

ABC

Guy Pearce as Mike Young

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux

Days of our Lives

Peacock

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro

The View

ABC

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa

Live with Kelly and Mark

Syndicated

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood

The Talk

CBS

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall

Syndicated

CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich

25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

PBS

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie's Home Cooking

Food Network

Eduardo Garcia

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia

Magnolia Network

Emeril Lagasse

Emeril Cooks

Roku

Sophia Roe

Counter Space

Tastemade

Buddy Valastro

Legends of the Fork

A&E

DAYTIME PERSONALITY - DAILY

Frank Caprio

Caught in Providence

Facebook Watch

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith,

Entertainment Tonight

Syndicated

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent

Inside Edition

Syndicated

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones

Divorce Court

FOX

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose

Judy Justice

Amazon Freevee

DAYTIME PERSONALITY - NON-DAILY

Samantha Brown

Samantha Brown's Places To Love

PBS

Derrick Campana

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv

Christian Cooper

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

National Geographic

Zoe Francois, Andrew Zimmern

Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoe

Magnolia Network

Jet Tila

Ready Jet Cook

Food Network

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Reconnecting Roots

PBS

Super Animals

Syndicated

Team Rubicon

Roku

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Vimeo

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

TrueSouth

ESPN I ABC I SEC Network

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

The Drew Barrymore Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

Disney

The View

ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Mysteries of the Faith

Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix

ORIGINAL SONG

"Shine"

General Hospital

ABC

"Unexpected Truth"

Unexpected

Hulu

"We're Home"

Reconnecting Roots

PBS

LIGHTING DIRECTION

General Hospital

ABC

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

The View

ABC

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

CINEMATOGRAPHY

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Living For The Dead

Hulu

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament

CBN

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Hulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey

Max

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Family Ingredients

PBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Team Rubicon

Roku

TrueSouth

ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

The Talk

CBS

Tamron Hall

Syndicated

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Downey's Dream Cars

Max

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Hulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Netflix

Searching for Soul Food

Hulu

Super Animals

Syndicated

Tex Mex Motors

Netflix

CASTING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

Start Up

PBS

The Young and the Restless

CBS

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show

Syndicated

General Hospital

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

The View

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

Sherri

Syndicated

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show

Syndicated

Sherri

Syndicated

The View

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

The ceremony, set to air live on June 7 on CBS and Paramount , promises to be an exciting celebration of excellence in daytime television.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, updates on the lifetime achievement honorees, hosts, presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced soon.

The Daytime Emmy Awards continue to honor outstanding achievements in daytime television, showcasing the talent and creativity of the industry's finest.

