Video Of Keerthy Suresh Dancing To Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan Sets The Weekend Mood Right

A still from Keerthy Suresh's video. (courtesy: keerthysureshofficial)

Let Keerthy Suresh teach you how to dance to a street song. Wondering what are we talking about? The actress has shared a fun video of herself grooving to the first single titled Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan from her forthcoming film Dasara. The song is a mass entertainer with beats so high-spirited that it will make you dance like no one's watching. In the clip, Keerthy Suresh can be seen wearing a black tank top, an oversized shirt and a lungi. She is seen shaking a leg to Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan like a true street dancer. She is accompanied by her friend Akshitha Subramanian. Sharing the video, the actress wrote: “That's my Dhoom Dhaam with my Dhosth Akshitha Subramanian! Where's your Dhoom Dhaam?” She also added the hashtags “Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan” and “Dasara.”

Check out Keerthy Suresh's dance video here:

Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan was released on Dussehra this month. It has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Gotte Kanakavva, with lyrics by Kasarla Shyam. In the peppy number, actor Nani is seen dancing along with his buddies in a coal mine. He looks rugged in a lungi, an unbuttoned shirt and a vest. His messy hair and shabby beard complete his look.

Watch the lyrical video of the song here:



Dasara also stars Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on March 30 next year.

Dussehra was special for Keerthy Suresh for another reason. She brought home a BMW X7 SUV. The actress shared pictures and videos of herself driving her new car. “Celebration, festive days and some delicious food! Ayudha Puja, Dussehra…Navaratri 2022,” she wrote in the caption.



Keerthy Suresh is best known for her performances in movies such as Mahanati, Annaatthe, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Manmadhudu 2, Sandakozhi 2 and Thodari.

She has big projects like Bholaa Shankar, Siren and Maamannan lined up.