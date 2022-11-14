Dangal Star Fatima Sana Shaikh On Battle With Epilepsy, Busting Myths And More

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this image.(courtesy: fatimasanashaikh)

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, during a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, opened up about battling Epilepsy. She answered a few questions pertaining to her battle with it and more. When an Instagram user told the actress that an epilepsy patient is made to smell a stinking shoe, the actress schooled them, writing, "This is a myth. Please aisa mat karna (please don't do this). Already it's traumatic to come out of a seizure. Last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! Horrible!"

An Instagram user also asked the actress: "What medications are you on? Do you face any side effects from these medications?" To this, Fatima replied: "I don't want to share what medication I am on. Because I don't want anyone to follow my prescription, it's not safe. You should do what your doctor prescribes you." She added, "Every medicine has side effects. The ones I was on earlier for a month caused nausea, cognitive issues, migraines, mood swings, drowsiness but now I am on a very good set of meds. And its still being altered. I am feeling quite stable and normal now."

Another note from a fan read: "Thanks a lot. At least someone is talking on Epilepsy awareness." To this, the actress replied: "You are welcome. I hope these Q&A sessions helped you."

Fatima Sana Shaikh became a household name after she featured in Nitesh Tiwari's super hit film Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Before her breakout movie, the actress starred in television shows like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She also starred in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. She also featured in Anurag Basu's Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari and Ajeeb Daastaans . The actress was last seen in Netflix's Thar, alongside Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

The actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.