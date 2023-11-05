Dad Suniel Shetty's Birthday Post For His 'Baby' Athiya Shetty Is All Heart

Image was shared by Suniel Shetty. (Courtesy: suniel.shetty )

Dad Suniel Shetty's birthday post for his daughter Athiya Shetty is melting the Internet's heart and how. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Hero alongside Suraj Pancholi, turned 31 on Sunday. On the special occasion, the actress received the sweetest wish from her dad and actor Suniel Shetty.Sharing a throwback image from Athiya's wedding festivities in which he can be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks, dad Suneil wrote, "Happy birthday my baby." The birthday girl was quick to respond as she wrote, "Love you papa."

The post garnered a lot of likes on social media with others from the film fraternity dropping birthday wishes for Athiya in the comment section. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Athiya" while Karanvir Sharma wrote, "A very happy birthday to Athiya."

Take a look at the post below:

A few days back, Athiya Shetty shared some beautiful images of herself on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Athiya Shetty can be seen dressed in her traditional best. Athiya wore flowers in her hair. K L Rahul commented on the pictures, "So beautiful .... So elegant... just looking like a woaw!!" Athiya Shetty replied to the comment and wrote, "I can hear you" and dropped a laugh out loud emoji.

The couple got married in January this year in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends, such as Anshula Kapoor, Krishna Shroff and others. Sharing the pictures from their wedding album, the couple captioned the images as: "In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Take a look:

Athiya Shetty made her debut with Hero. She was seen in films like Mubarakan, Nawabzaade and Motichoor Chaknachoor.