<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Daboo Malik Denies Salman Khan's Bias Towards Son Amaal, Calls Khan Family His Lifesavers

Daboo Malik has opened up about his son Amaal Mallik's time inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. The music composer shared his views on family dynamics, the reality show and the ongoing chatter about favouritism.

Reacting to claims that Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan is being biased towards Amaal, Daboo Malik said the idea does not make sense. “He's getting so much attention, there is so much buzz happening around him that it seems that everything is planned to promote him. But do you think such a multi-crore set up will pick up just one person and be biased towards him? They will be biased towards the show and what will make it successful,” he told News18 Showsha.

The music composer further pointed out that their professional association with Salman Khan's family ended years ago. “The last time we worked with Salman Khan and his family was in 2015-2016 for Main Hoon Hero and Jai Ho. If there was a support which was completely biased and personal, then they would have been working in every Salman Khan film, so that's not a possibility,” Daboo said. “We are simple musicians. We are very small in front of Salman Khan and his family.”

Daboo Malik, however, expressed deep gratitude toward the Khans, recalling how they supported him during difficult times. He shared, “The things that my brother couldn't do for me, Sohail Khan did that for me. If I am alive, it is because that family has a lot of contribution to my life. They supported us when we had lost all hopes and that is the trait of that family. There are many instances when they have helped people and changed their lives.” He added that even though they did not work together often, he remains “indebted” to them.

Talking about his sons Amaal and Armaan, Daboo Malik said he was intentional about keeping them professionally independent. “I have drawn the line between the two brothers and I have kept them away from each other. It is all my contribution. I told them I never wanted them to work together, like Jatin-Lalit or Salim–Sulaiman. I told them to work individually, ‘you both will be against each other, but you both will also be together,'” he said, adding that his goal was to see both of them succeed in their own right.

Daboo Malik also reflected on Amaal's brief fallout with the family, which made headlines earlier this year. “When parents try to protect the younger one more, (Armaan is younger) then the elder son feels that he has done so much, but he is not getting that much love and dignity from the family. Sometimes you misjudge, but we all huddled up after that breakout of Amaal and within 15 days we were together and we sorted out after that outburst,” he said. “I was shocked when I saw that statement, but until my last breath, I will love my son forever.”

For the unversed, in March, Amaal Mallik shared a detailed Instagram note announcing that he was cutting ties with his family. He even blamed his parents for the distance between him and his younger brother, Armaan Malik. Shortly after, Amaal deleted the post and uploaded another note, urging media outlets not to harass his family or sensationalise his personal disclosure. Click here to read the full story.