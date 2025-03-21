Amaal Mallik Deletes His Controversial Post About "Cutting Family Ties", Shares Fresh Statement: "Don't Harass Them"

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has removed his controversial social media post about his depression diagnosis and family estrangement. He issued another clarification addressing the public response.

In his new statement shared on Instagram, the singer requested media outlets to refrain from harassing his family or sensationalising his personal disclosure.

"Thank you for the love and support, it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals not to harass my family.. Please don't sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability...It's a request. It's taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me...I will always love my family, but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one, and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace," his statement read.

This clarification came after Amaal had shared a deeply personal post that he later deleted. In the now-deleted post, he had revealed his struggles with clinical depression and discussed a strained relationship with his brother Armaan, which he attributed to his parents' influence.

The emotional disclosure indicated his intention to maintain only professional connections with family members moving forward.

The deleted post had detailed how Mallik felt undervalued despite composing 126 songs over a decade-long career in the music industry. This perceived lack of recognition from his family, he explained, had significantly affected his mental health and self-esteem. According to his statement, his parents' actions had been instrumental in creating distance between him and his brother.

An excerpt from his now deleted post read, "The journey has been terrific for both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar across my heart. "Through the last many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self-confidence. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul."

