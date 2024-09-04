Cuteness Overloaded: Inside Preity Zinta And Her Son "Dr Jai's" Playtime

Preity Zinta is a doting mom to her twin kids—son Jai and daughter Gia. On Wednesday, Preity shared an adorable photo with her son on Instagram. The image shows Preity dressed in a grey T-shirt and denim shorts, sitting on a couch. Her son Jai, playing doctor with a toy stethoscope, examines her. “Cute”, did we hear you say? In the caption, Preity Zinta wrote, "Dr Jai to the rescue. If you know you know." Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Love," with a red heart emoji.

In an interview with Vogue, Preity Zinta talked about her struggles of getting pregnant through IVF, before opting for surrogacy. The actress said, "I have good days and bad days just like everyone else. Sometimes it's a struggle to always be happy-go-lucky in real life, especially when you're going through a tough phase. I used to feel like that during my IVF cycles."

She added, "It was very difficult to be smiley and nice all the time. Sometimes I just wanted to bang my head on the wall and cry or not talk to anybody. So yes, it has to be a balancing act for all actors.”

Preity Zinta announced the birth of her twins on Instagram in 2021. Sharing a photo with her husband Gene Goodenough, she wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia.”

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. They welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021. In terms of work Preity Zinta will be next seen in Lahore 1947, alongside Sunny Deol.