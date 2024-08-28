Preity Zinta Makes Our Heart Go 'Round And Round' In A Beautiful Ivory Anarkali

Preity Makes Our Heart Go "Round And Round" In A Beautiful Ivory Anarkali

If someone is ageing like a fine wine, it has to be Preity Zinta. The actress doubled up the game with her latest wardrobe choices. Recently, she displayed her love for ethnic ensembles for a photoshoot and we are impressed. Preity picked out an ivory Anarkali from the shelves of the Los Angeles-based brand Fashion By Rohini. The well-fitted silhouette featured quarter-length sleeves. It plunged into a cinched waist and extended further below into an ankle-grazing hem. A broad golden border at the edge delivered pizzazz. Floral elements weaved in intricate golden embroidery served traditional brilliance. Preity teamed up the stunning number with a matching sheer dupatta, adorned with gold-laced piping. For makeup, Preity displayed soft-girl beauty with flushed cheeks and peach lips.

Previously, in one of her Cannes appearances, Preity Zinta channelled her Barbiecore energy like a pro. She draped herself in a blush pink saree by Seema Gujral. Ample sequin work on the six-yard wonder sprinkled the right amount of sparkle on the red carpet. The scalloped borders contributed to the edgy quotient. Preity paired the dreamy glittery splendour with a matching sleeveless blouse. Equal attention was given to her makeup with a soft and rosy glow.

Before that, Preity Zinta wowed her fans in a vibrant yellow salwar suit for an event. Her OOTD came with a long, structured kurta embellished with beautiful silver designs. Ditching the quintessential straight pants, the Veer Zaara star slipped into a voluminous lehenga in a similar sunny colour palette. Wide borders decorated with gold patterns enhanced the overall aesthetics.

When it comes to nailing ethnic fashion, Preity Zinta never fails to impress.