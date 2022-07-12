Cuteness Alert: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Son Laksh's Face

Bharti Singh shared this picture. (courtesy: bharti.laughterqueen)

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who welcomed their son Laksh on April 3, 2022, have finally revealed their kid's face. Bharti shared several pictures on her Instagram with her husband Haarsh and son Laksh and captioned it as "miliye humare bete LAKSH se. Ganpati bappa moriya (Meet our son Laksh)". In the images, Bharti can be seen holding her son in her arms while Haarsh has wrapped his arms around Bharti and Laksh. All three look adorable in matching outfits. Soon after Bharti shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section.

Mukti Mohan wrote, "Laksh (white heart emoticon) God bless," singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "God bless you Laksh!!! Lots of love," Neha Kakkar wrote, "Awwww.. Pyara Laksh!!" while others dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

The couple has also dropped a vlog on their YouTube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa's), giving a tour of Laksh's room. In the video, they revealed the face of Laksh and asked the fans whom does he look like Bharti or Haarsh. Check out the video below:

After announcing the birth of her son, Bharti Singh treated her Insta family to the first picture of Laksh without revealing his face. Sharing an adorable picture, she captioned it as "life line". Check out the post below:

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa fell in love on the sets of Comedy Cirkus. After dating for several years, the couple got married in December 2017 in Goa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently hosted a reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and the third season of The Khatra Khatra Show.