Bharti Singh Issues Clarification On Viral Daadhi Mooch Video, Says 'Haven't Mentioned Any Religion'

Comedian Bharti Singh has apologised to her fans after being accused of hurting religious sentiments. Recently, a video is doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen making fun of beards and moustaches. Soon after the video went viral, people started slamming the comedian for her jokes and stated it was disrespectful to the Sikh community. Now, Bharti has issued a clarification that her intentions were not to hurt any religion. Sharing a video of herself on the Instagram handle, she captioned it as, "Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke #punjabi #proudpunjabi #love #respect"

In the video, she says, "For the past one or two days a video has been going viral claiming that I have made fun of beards and mustaches. I request you to watch that video as I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it, or that people of this religion keep such beards and face such problems."

Bharti Singh added, "You can watch that video, I never said that Punjabi people keep beards. It was a genuine conversation, I was doing comedy with my friend. A lot of people keep beards and mustaches these days."

Bharti Singh concluded the video by saying, "But if people from any religion or caste have been hurt by my comments, I apologise to them with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, born in Amritsar, I will always keep Punjab's honour and I am proud of being a Punjabi."

In the viral video, Bharti Singh can be seen talking to actress Jasmin Bhashi at her show Bharti Ka Show on Shemaroo. In the video she says, "Daadi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Daadi mooch ke bade fayede hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise daadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. Mere kaafi friends logo ki shaadi hui hai na, jinki itni itni daadi hai, saara din daadi mein se jue nikalti rehti hai (What's wrong with beards and moustaches, they have many benefits. Drink milk, and then put the beard in your mouth, you will be able to taste sewaiyaan. Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards, and spend the entire day removing lice from them)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharti Singh is co-hosting a show, The Khatra Khatra Show, along with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple welcomed their son last month.