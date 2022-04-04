New Mom Bharti Singh Shares First Post After Welcoming A Baby Boy

Bharti Singh's first post (Courtesy: bharti.laughterqueen)

Highlights Bharti Singh welcomed a baby boy on Sunday

Now, she has shared her first social media post

Bharti Singh is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child on April 3. And now, the new mom has shared her first social media post after delivering a baby boy. Bharti has shared photos from the maternity shoot and captioned them as "Jo Tummy maie tha aa gaya bahar (the one who was inside the stomach is out now) it's a boy #loveyou #babyboy #ganpatibappamorya #blessed #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa." Bharti is looking adorable in a pastel ruffle dress and she completed the look with nude makeup. Many celebrities wished Bharti and showered her with love.

Richa Sharma wrote, "Congratulationssssss to you and @haarshlimbachiyaa30 and blessings to to litte one." "Many many congratulations welcome to the most beautiful world called "Motherhood"," wrote Shilpa Shirodkar. Nehha Pendse commented, "Bahut badhaiyan." Jigyasa commented, "Congratulationssss Bharti and Haarsh," followed by an array of red heart emojis.

Check out Bharti Singh's post here:

On Sunday, Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared the good news with the fans. He shared a photo with Bharti from the maternity shoot and wrote, "It's a BOY," followed by a red heart emoji.

Check out the post here:

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa met on the sets of Comedy Cirkus and fell in love. Bharti was one of the contestants and Haarsh was her scriptwriter. In December 2017, they got married in Goa and their wedding was attended by celebrities from the television industry.

On the work front, apart from hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have also launched the third season of their reality show Khatra Khatra.